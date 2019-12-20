GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
GRC opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.48. GRC International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.82).
GRC International Group Company Profile
