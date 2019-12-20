GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

GRC opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.48. GRC International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.82).

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

