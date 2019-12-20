Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GECC remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.70. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,430.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

