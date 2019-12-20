Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.46.

GDOT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 44,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,345. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

