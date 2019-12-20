Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59, 274,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 297,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

