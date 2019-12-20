Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.35

Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and traded as high as $40.44. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 11 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $203.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 210,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.