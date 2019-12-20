Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of GFED stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

