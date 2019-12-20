Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GES opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

