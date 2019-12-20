Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), 933,423 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 351% from the average session volume of 206,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.84 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Gulf Marine Services from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 8 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.32.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

