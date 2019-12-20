GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.42 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Bit-Z and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, QBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.