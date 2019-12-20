GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. GXChain has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, OTCBTC and Gate.io. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, QBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

