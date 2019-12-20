Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,826.43 ($24.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

LON:HL traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,962.50 ($25.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,250,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,825.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

