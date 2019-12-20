Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RORE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565. Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

