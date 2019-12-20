Head to Head Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) versus Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 20.09 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -18.47 Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 671.86 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Volatility & Risk

Five Point has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72% Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Point and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

