Head-To-Head Survey: Total (NYSE:TOT) & Blue Dolphin Energy (NYSE:BDCO)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Total alerts:

This table compares Total and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48% Blue Dolphin Energy 1.40% -101.63% 6.12%

This table compares Total and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.70 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.81 Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.02 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. 83.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Total and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 11 0 2.79 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total currently has a consensus target price of $52.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.