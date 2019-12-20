Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.