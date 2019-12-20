Helium (HLM) Market Cap Hits $139,344.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $139,344.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001633 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,272,191 coins and its circulating supply is 11,923,811 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.