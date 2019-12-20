Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,173,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,296% from the previous session’s volume of 140,446 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

