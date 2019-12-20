Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 3,631 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,631 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $500,846.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,768.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,197,693. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

