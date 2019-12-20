Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of HPAC stock remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get Hermes Pacific Investments alerts:

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.