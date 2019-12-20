Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of HPAC stock remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.04. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).
About Hermes Pacific Investments
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.