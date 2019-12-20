Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,171 shares of company stock worth $9,062,780. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 907,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7,987.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,167,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

