HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 2,500 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,758,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,177,475.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

HQI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 42,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

