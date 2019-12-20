Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,569.07

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,569.07 and traded as low as $1,392.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,400.00, with a volume of 724,028 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.80) to GBX 1,487 ($19.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,340.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,566.46.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($651,539.07).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.