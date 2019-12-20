HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) Trading Up 0.1%

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 6,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

