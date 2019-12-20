HNI (NYSE:HNI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNI. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,342 shares of company stock worth $1,230,806. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.