HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 561,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,534,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 538,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 32,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,601. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.