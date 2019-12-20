HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.