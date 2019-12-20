Honest Hits Market Cap of $261,751.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $261,751.00 and $840.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.