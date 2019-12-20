HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. HOQU has a market cap of $231,469.00 and approximately $26,164.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

