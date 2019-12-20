Horizen Market Cap Hits $59.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00102682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $59.15 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00396255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00073823 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,015,150 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, Graviex, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

