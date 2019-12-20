Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.82 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $55.55 million and $1.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00095859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00395838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00074997 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,021,425 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Binance, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

