Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $38.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

HZNP stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,067 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

