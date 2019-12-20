Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler Sells 6,716 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian K. Beeler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $374,499.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.