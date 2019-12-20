HSBC Increases WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 3,000

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target boosted by HSBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,628 ($34.57). The company had a trading volume of 668,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,604 ($34.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,377.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.