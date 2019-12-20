Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $1,978,390.00 in Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $365.60. 1,048,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $372.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $5,560,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.83.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

