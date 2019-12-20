Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.00

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 6319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.85.

In other news, insider Harry D. Hill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($16,969.22). Also, insider Dean Fielding acquired 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,255.50 ($13,490.53). In the last three months, insiders have bought 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,050.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

