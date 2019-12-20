Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $330,396.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $330,396.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00395112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00097631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

