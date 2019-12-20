HyperCash (HC) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00015299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Allcoin and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $48.96 million and $10.50 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,459,184 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, Allcoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

