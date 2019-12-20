HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $44,848.00 and approximately $259,017.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

