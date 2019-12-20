I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0962 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 60.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,149.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00601198 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000399 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,866,155 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.