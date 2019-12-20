i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $39.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.34 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $162.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $174.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 119,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $796.33 million, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

