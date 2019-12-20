ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICFI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,920. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 106.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $876,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

