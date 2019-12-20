IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.03. IKONICS shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.