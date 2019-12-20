ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGN. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 165,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,018. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

