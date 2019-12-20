Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

IMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IMV by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.