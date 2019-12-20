Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,342. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $84,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

