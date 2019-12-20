Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) Insider James (Jim) Leighton Purchases 93,721 Shares

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) insider James (Jim) Leighton bought 93,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,086.29 ($231,976.09).

Shares of ASX:ING opened at A$3.35 ($2.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.27 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.59. Inghams Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.89 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of A$4.86 ($3.45).

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

