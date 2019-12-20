Innova Reaches Market Cap of $60,745.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Innova has a market cap of $60,745.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.