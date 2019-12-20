Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 39,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Innovative Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

