Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Trading Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $639,000.

