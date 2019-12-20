Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000.

